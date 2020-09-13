Staff member of Guagua, Pampanga RTC Branch 49 tests positive for COVID-19; branch physically closed until Sept. 24

(Eagle News)–Branch 49 of the Guagua, Pampanga Regional Trial Court is physically closed until Sept. 24.

A memorandum issued by presiding judge Jesusa Mylene Suba-Isip said the physical closure, which started on Sept. 11, was after a court staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge said the physical closure had the approval of Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, who was also furnished a copy of the memorandum.

She said the branch may be reached through its email address and mobile numbers during the period of temporary closure.

“For your information and guidance,” she said.