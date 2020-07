(Eagle News)–The mayor of a South Cotabato town was shot dead on Friday, July 10.

The police said Sto. Niño Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr. was visiting an infrastructure project in Purok Libertad, Barangay Poblacion past 7 a.m. when he was shot.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was declared dead on arrival.

Matinong was reportedly included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco-list in 2016.

Matinong, however, has denied the allegations.