Soldier nabbed in Cebu for alleged gun-running activities

(Eagle News)–Authorities arrested a soldier in Cebu City on Friday, Dec 10, for alleged gun-running activities.

According to the Philippine National Police, Staff Sergeant Cristobal “Chris” Pantoja was nabbed in an operation against loose firearms in the Kamagong Range Parking Area.

Pantoja was assigned to the 7th Regional Community Defense Group Reserve Command, Special Service.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said seized from the suspect were two 5.56 mm rifles, three cal. 45 pistols, three cal. 45 magazines, and two silencers.

Carlos said the confiscated firearms will be subjects to a ballistics examination.

He said charges for violation of Sections 28 and 32 of Republic Act. No. 10591 will be filed against the suspect.