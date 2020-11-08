Six volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 656 tons on October 13.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.