Six volcanic quakes monitored at Taal, volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Six volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal in 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Tuesday, May 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

PHIVOLCS said it is “closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.”