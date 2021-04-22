Sipalay City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The mayor of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Maria Gina Lizares said in a statement released on Wednesday night that she so far has mild symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, but was “stable and active as of this time.”

“I have been adhering to protocols and been very conscious of my actions but our work as government servants especially the challenges of (Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) work 24/7, I also contracted this virus,” she said.

She urged everyone to be “more careful, more cooperative, and more serious about our fight against COVID-19.”

“We work to make everyone safe but as you know, more and more of us are also being infected because like you, our bodies also have limitations–we get weak due to circumstances beyond our control,” she said.