Sinas orders deployment of 226 new SAF troopers to Eastern Visayas to beef up anti-terrorism ops

(Eagle News) — Over 200 Special Action Forces members have been ordered deployed to Eastern Visayas upon their graduation on Friday, Feb. 6.

The Philippine National Police said PNP Chief Debold Sinas gave the instruction for the deployment of the 226 SAF troopers as part of the intensified internal security and anti-criminality operations in the area, complementing the national government program to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

The SAF members, who are graduates of SAF Commando Course Class 107 and Class 108.