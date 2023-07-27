Signal No. 2 still raised over parts of Luzon even as Typhoon “Egay” continues to weaken

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 remains raised over parts of Luzon even as “Egay” continued to weaken over the Luzon Strait.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal, in particular, is hoisted over:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Northern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc)

PAGASA said the center of Typhoon “Egay” is so far 195 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the forecast rainfall is generally more in elevated and mountainous areas.

The southwest monsoon will continue to be enhanced by “Egay” and will still bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next three days.

“Egay” is forecast to cross the Luzon Strait and the Taiwan Strait throughout the forecast period while gradually accelerating, PAGASA said.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or afternoon.