Siargao Island opens to the public; tourists required to have negative COVID swab tests

(Eagle News) — Starting today, Monday, Nov. 23, Siargao Island, the Philippines’ surfing capital, opens to the public as it welcomes local tourists to its world class white sand beaches, natural rock and cave pools and wild water surf sites, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

This is also confirmed by Mayor Cecilia L. Ruson of the municipality of General Luna, Surigao del Norte thru a local executive order.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed the opening up of Siargao Island, saying this is “encouraging news for everyone who loves the sea, especicially the surfers.”

“As Siargao reopens to travelers, subject to minimum health and safety standards, the people of the island will regain their livelihood and share their paradise to our kababayans once more with the same level of hospitality they have always been known for,” Tourism Secretary Puyat said.

-Flights to Siargao resume on Dec. 1-

“As flights to Siargao resume on December 1, tourists can visit the country’s most well-known surf spots through Sayak Airport near the barangays of Del Carmen and Heneral Luna and discover a variety of hidden attractions,” the DOT said.

The Siargao local government has set minimum health and safety standards and COVID testing requirements before tourists arrive on the island, in compliance with the directives of the Inter-Agency Task Force and local COVID management procedures.

“Tourists arriving via Surigao City/Sayak Airport will be required an e-Health Pass with valid ID; Negative RT-PCR result taken within 48 hours from point of origin; a five-day confirmed booking from an accommodation establishment with a Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) or Provisional Certificate of Authority to Operate (PCAO) from the Department of Tourism, and a round-trip ticket/travel details,” DOT said.

“If RT-PCR is taken more than 48 hours of departure from point of origin, a negative antigen swab will be required on the day of arrival,” it added.

Meanwhile, tourists from the Province of Surigao del Norte will be required the following: e-Health Pass with Valid ID; certificate from Barangay Captain that the traveler is not a close contact; confirmed booking from an accredited DOT-accommodation establishment (AE).

For hotels and resorts, the requirements to operate are the following: Business Permit; a Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) from the DOT; E-Health System Registration; E-Health Pass or QR Code Reader and new normal protocols approved by the Municipal Health Office.

Curfew in Siargao will also be enforced from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(Eagle News Service)