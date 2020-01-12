Several Maynilad customers to experience water service interruption

(Eagle News)-Several Maynilad customers in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Manila will experience water service interruption.

Maynilad said the following will have low pressure to none from 4 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. of Tuesday:

Caloocan City: Barangays 12, 14, 20, 28, 31 and 35

Malabon City: Barangays Longos and 31, Caloocan City

Navotas City: Barangays Bangkulasi, North Bay Boulevard, San Rafael, Caloocan City

Barangays 124-127, 129-146, and 177 of Tondo, Manila

Maynilad said the water service interruption is because of a leak repair activity along C3 corner Dagat-Dagatan in Caloocan.