Several M. Manila roads scheduled to undergo repairs, reblocking

(Eagle News)–Several roads are scheduled to undergo reblocking and repairs during the weekend.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said the reblocking and repairs of the following roads started at 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31:

SOUTHBOUND:

1. A. Bonifacio Ave. (SB) 7th Avenue to Sgt. Rivera St. (2nd lane from sidewalk)

2. EDSA Bulacan St. to West Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk)

3. EDSA approach BP Tuazon flyover to approach A. Boni Serrano flyover (2nd lane from MRT Line)

EASTBOUND:

4. General Luis St. Rebisco Road to Samote St.

5. Elliptical Road from Kalayaan Ave to Maharlika St. (7th lane from outer sidewalk)

NORTHBOUND:

6. EDSA QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

7. Katipunan Ave./C5 after UP Town Center (3rd lane from the center island)

The DPWH said these roads will be passable at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the said areas and use alternate routes instead,” the DPWH said.