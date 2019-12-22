Several hurt in grenade attack in Cotabato City ahead of Duterte visit

(Eagle News)-Several people were hurt on Sunday, Dec. 22, after a grenade was hurled at a vehicle ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Cotabato City.

Authorities said the grenade was thrown at a military vehicle in Sinsuat and Quezon Avenue around 6 p.m., injuring over ten people.

They were brought to nearby hospitals.

The explosion took place a day before President Duterte wa supposed to distribute land titles to beneficiaries of the Department of Agrarian Reform in the province.

Authorities are probing the incident.