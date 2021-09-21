Several employees in DFA consular office in Clarin Town Center, Misamis Occidental test positive for COVID-19

Consular office operations suspended until Sept. 24

(Eagle News) — Operations in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Clarin Town Center in Misamis Occidental are suspended until September 24.

The DFA said this was after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The department, however, did not say how many contracted the virus.

It said the suspension of operations starting Sept. 21 would allow for a thorough disinfection of its premises and for compliance with required isolation and quarantine measures.

Affected applicants will receive an email with the details of their alternative passport appointment.

The department said the consular office may be contacted through [email protected] and [email protected]

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” the department said.