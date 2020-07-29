Senators Pacquiao, Dela Rosa greet Iglesia Ni Cristo on 106th anniversary

(Eagle News) — Senators Manny Pacquiao and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa greeted the Iglesia Ni Cristo on its 106th anniversary on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Pacquiao also greeted the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, and all Church members around the world, and said that he had seen how the Church had spread in various countries.

Dela Rosa also greeted all members of the Church Of Christ all over the world, and the Church Administration on the occasion of the Church’s 106th year. He also thanked the help extended by the Church Administration, as well as the Church’s individual members to the country amid various calamities, including the COVID-19 pandemic.