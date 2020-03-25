Senator Go says he will undergo self-quarantine

(Eagle News)–Senator Bong Go on Wednesday, March 25, announced he was going on self-quarantine after a congressman he was in a meeting with announced he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

“Wala naman po akong nararamdamang sintomas ng sakit. But since protocol requires that those who were directly exposed to persons positive for COVID-19 need to undergo self-quarantine, I am left with no choice but to comply,” he said.

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap, who is also the House appropriations chair, said he presided over a hearing of his committee on March 10.

On March 21, he said he was called to a meeting in Malacañang, which he attended, to tackle a measure seeking to grant President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Pia Cayetano, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, and Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

Yap said he also attended the special session of the House of Representatives on Monday, March 23, where the House measure was passed.

Other lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 were Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel.

Pimentel recently came under fire for accompanying his wife to the Makati Medical Center even when he was already a person under investigation, in violation of protocols.