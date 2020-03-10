Seaman from Imus, Cavite tests positive for COVID-19; another female resident being tested for virus

(Eagle News) — A returning seaman from Imus, Cavite who had passed through Narita Airport in Japan had tested positive for the novel 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The 48-year old seaman is among the 33 confirmed cases in the Philippines. He is now confined at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, according to Cavite Governor, Jonvic Remulla.

The seaman is the first coronavirus case in Cavite.

But Remulla said that another Cavite resident, a woman who arrived from South Korea, is also being tested for COVID-19.

She is currently considered a person under investigation (PUI).

Remulla said that the woman is now confined in a private hospital in Imus.

“Her swab was submitted to the RITM as of 6 p.m, last night,” the Cavite governor said in a Facebook post.

Remulla also urged other local government executives to be “transparent with the truth” regarding COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.

“I urge the people leading their respective cities to be transparent with the truth. Cloaking information is a greater disservice to the people. The people have the right to be informed,” he said in his Facebook post.