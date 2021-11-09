Sara Duterte withdraws bid for Davao City mayoralty post as Nov. 15 substitution deadline nears

(Eagle News) – Davao City mayor Sara Duterte withdrew her candidacy for the mayoralty race in Davao City on Tuesday, Nov.9, a few days before the Nov. 15 deadline for substitution of candidacies for the 2022 national and local elections.

In a Facebook post, the presidential daughter said she would no longer seek reelection as Davao City mayor, and that she would be substituted by her brother, Vice-Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who would be running as mayoralty bet in her place.

Mayor Sara’s withdrawal of candidacy as a Davao City mayoral bet came after speculations that she would be pursuing a national post, and be a substitute candidate in the national elections.

Her Facebook post announcing her decision did not give details, however, on what would be her next move.

“Ngayong hapon wini-withdraw ko ang aking kandidatura sa pagka-Mayor ng Davao City. Si VM Baste ang papalit sa akin. Ito lamang po muna. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

Last October 23, Mayor Sara met with presidential aspirant, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in Cebu City. After that, on Oct. 25, PDP-Laban standard bearer Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa met with the Davao City mayor to remind her of the Nov. 15 substitution deadline of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Dela Rosa, who had been a last-minute PDP-Laban standard bearer, has been vocal in saying that he would give way if Mayor Sara would decide later to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

However, there are also those pushing for a Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem for the 2022 polls.

(Eagle News Service)