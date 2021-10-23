JUST IN: Mayor Sara confirms meeting with Bongbong Marcos in Cebu, posts photos of talks

(Eagle News) — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 23 that she and presidential aspirant former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., met today in Cebu.

“Confirmed po na nagkita kami ngayon lang ni Presidential aspirant at former Senator BBM sa masayang pagdiriwang ng birthday ni Cong. Yedda, maybahay ni House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez sa Cebu,” Duterte-Carpio said in her official Facebook post on Saturday, Oct. 23.

She also posted several photos of her and Marcos Jr., during the meeting.

The meeting happened during the birthday celebration of Rep. Yedda Romualdez, wife of House Majority leader Martin Romualdez.

Both Reps. Martin and Yedda Romualdez were also seen in the photos of the Sara-Bongbong meeting on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Mayor Sara flew to Cebu City on Friday, Oct. 22, after recovering from COVID-19, the same day that Marcos Jr., is in the city for the inauguration of his campaign headquarters.

Last May, both Bongbong Marcos and his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, flew to Davao City to meet and talk to the Davao City mayor a couple of days before her birthday.

“They asked if they can come here, then they came and they gave me their personal greetings and well-wishes on my birthday,” Mayor Sara said at the time. The Marcos siblings visited the presidential daughter on May 29, a Saturday. Mayor Sara turned 43 on May 31.

