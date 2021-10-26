Sen. “Bato” Dela Rosa meets with Mayor Sara, reminds her of Nov. 15 substitution deadline

PDP-Laban standard bearer says he had a long and serious talk with presidential daughter

(Eagle News) — PDP-Laban standard bearer Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa visited Davao City mayor Sara Duterte on Monday, Oct. 25, to remind her of the November 15 deadline for the substitution of candidates.

Dela Rosa posted a photo of him at the office of the Davao City mayor, with the description that this was only a “teaser” of his meeting with her.

“Teaser lang muna ito sa aming meeting with Mayor Inday Sara minutes ago at Davao City Hall,” he said in a post on Monday, Oct. 25, at about 1 p.m.

Later he said that the meeting was supposed to be on Saturday but was moved on Monday.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio had met on Saturday with presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., that day.

“Yung meeting namin, supposed to be was naka-schedule noong Sabado…Ito nga na-move namin ng Monday…Ako lang naman, ang purpose ko sa pagpunta sa kanya was just to remind her that November 15 is fast approaching,” he said.

Dela Rosa said he and the mayor had a long serious talk on Monday.

“Medyo mahaba-haba ‘yung usapan namin. ‘Yung seryoso na usapan, ‘yun lang. I cannot give you further details. Basta ‘yun, nag-usap kami. Hintayin nalang natin,” he said.

Dela Rosa, in previous interviews, had been vocal in his being a “last-minute” PDP-Laban standard bearer when he filed his certificate of candidacy late afternoon of Oct. 8, the Comelec deadline for the filing of candidacies for national and local elections.

He said that he was ready to give way to Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in case she changes her mind, and decides to run for the presidency.

The presidential daughter had filed her certificate of candidacy for Davao City mayor, seeking reelection for her third and last term.



(Eagle News Service)