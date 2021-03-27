Sagada mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Sagada Mayor James Pooten Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Pooten said this was based on his RT-PCR test results released on Friday, March 26.

He said he was so far, asymptomatic.

As advised by the Municipal Health Officer, he said he would undergo isolation.

“Rest assured, I will continue to exercise my duties remotely in the best possible way,” he said.

He urged all those who came into contact with him in the last 14 days to “isolate immediately and inform members of your respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERTs) or the Municipal Health Office for appropriate advice and scheduling of testing.”

“I hope to see much fewer members of our communities be in this situation…I urge everyone to continue to observe the minimum public health standards and take the pandemic seriously,” he added.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge was not addressed.