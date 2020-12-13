Rosario, Cavite mayor passes away

(Eagle News) — Rosario, Cavite Mayor Jose “Nonong” Ricafrente has passed away at 72 years old.

Senator Bong Revilla condoled with the family of the mayor, whose cause of death was not identified.

“Damang-dama ng ating mga kalalawigan ang magandang pagbabagong dulot ng iyong pamumuno, kaya lubos kong ipinagdadalamhati ang iyong pagpanaw,” Revilla said.

A post from the One Rosario Cavite group on Facebook said the mayor’s wake is being held at the Ricafrente Compound on General Trias Drive in Rosario.

“Huwag po kalimutan mag suot ng facemask at faceshield,” the post said.

Ricafrente was a member of the Philippine Red Cross board of directors.