Rookie cop in Negros Occidental faces dismissal after failing random drug test

(Eagle News) — A rookie policeman in Negros Occidental faces dismissal after he failed a random drug testing.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said Patrolman Nicolas D. Martinez is now restricted to quarters while undergoing pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings within the next 60 days.

Martinez urine specimen collected during a random drug testing headed by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 6 last March 16 and 18 was found to contain traces of methamphetamine, more commonly known as shabu, the PNP said.

The 53 other police personnel who took the test passed it.

The PNP said Martinez has been relieved of his post.

The national police force has been conducting random drug testing to rid its personnel of users of illegal drugs, against which President Rodrigo Duterte has waged a war since he assumed office.