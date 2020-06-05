Ridge of HPA extends over Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet and Aurora.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and over the rest of Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

These areas, PAGASA said, will have slight to moderate seas.