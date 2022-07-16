Retired PNP member nabbed for frustrated murder raps

(Eagle News)–A retired member of the Philippine National Police was arrested in Cebu over charges of frustrated murder, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Leoncio Masocol Salubre Jr. was nabbed on Thursday by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 10 Cebu City Judge Soliver Calumba Peras.

No bail was recommended for the suspect, which the PNP said was the top wanted person at the provincial level.

The PNP did not give additional details about the case Salubre was facing.

“Let us strengthen our operational strategies to fight criminality by arresting wanted persons and let them face the criminal charges that were filed against them,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The PNP said the suspect was now in Criminal Investigation and Detection Group custody in Cebu City.