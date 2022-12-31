Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 46

(Eagle News)–Reported deaths due to heavy rains and floods in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend rose to 46, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

According to the NDRRMC, 12 people were also reported injured.

Twenty-eight were reported missing.

Affected families are at 133,344.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said the damage to agriculture due to flooding and other effects of the shear line reached P234.78 million.

The damage to infrastructure was reported at P1.137 million,

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas over that same weekend.