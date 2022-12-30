Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 44

(Eagle News)–Reported deaths due to heavy rains and floods in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend rose to 44, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

According to the NDRRMC, of the reported deaths, 24 were reported in Northern Mindanao, six in Bicol, four each in Zamboanga and Davao, and three each in Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

The NDRRMC said at least 28 people are also missing.

Of the figure, 12 each were reported in Bicol and Eastern Visayas, two in Northern Mindanao, and one each in Western Visayas and Zamboanga.

Twelve individuals have also been reported injured.

The NDRRMC said 509,340 individuals were affected in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga, Zamboanga and Bangsamoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas over that same weekend.