Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 25

(Eagle News) — Reported deaths due to flooding caused by heavy rains in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend have risen to 25.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the 25, 16 were reported in Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol, two in Eastern Visayas, and two in Zamboanga.

At least three people were also reported injured.

Meanwhile, 26 individuals were reported missing.

Of this number, 12 were reported in Bicol, 11 in Eastern Visayas, two in Northern Mindanao, and one in Zamboanga.

According to the NDRRMC’s latest report, 393,069 people or 102,476 families were affected in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga, Davao, Caraga, and Bangsamoro.

Over the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas.