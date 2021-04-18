Renovation of quake-damaged Port of Maribojoc now 95% complete, to be opened in May

(Eagle News) — The newly-rehabilitated Port of Maribojoc in Bohol will be opened in May.

The Department of Transportation said the rehabilitation of the port, which had been heavily damaged by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the province in 2013 and had been abandoned since, is now 95% complete.

Once it opens, the DOTr said it will not only serve as an alternative port to help ease cargo traffic in the Port of Tagbilaran.

It said it will also serve as a a full cargo terminal.

Among those done for the renovation was a rehabilitation of the existing rock causeway, construction of a back-up area with a Ro-Ro ramp on fill, and the installation of a lighting system.

The department said Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago had also ordered the port’s expansion.

“Kung dati’y lugmok ang Port of Maribojoc, ngayon, dala na nito ang pag-asa ng mas maunlad na komersyo at kalakal sa rehiyon (If the port of Maribojoc was once abandoned and destroyed, it now brings with it the hope of a more prosperous commerce and trade in the region),” the department said.