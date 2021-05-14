Religious gatherings for “GCQ with heightened restrictions” limited to 10 percent of venue capacity

Religious gatherings for other GCQ areas limited to 30 percent venue capacity

(Eagle News) — Religious gatherings under the “General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions” protocol will be limited to 10 percent of a venue’s capacity starting Saturday, May 15, in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

This was announced by Malacanang on Friday, May 14, the last day of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) protocol for the so-called “NCR Plus areas.”

The same 10 percent venue capacity is allowed for “gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19” in the NCR Plus areas.

The GCQ with heightened restrictions is imposed only in the Metro Manila plus bubble area.

-Religious gatherings in MECQ areas also at 10 percent venue capacity-

Previously, under the MECQ protocol, the same 10 percent seating capacity limitationis applied for religious gatherings, but could be increased to 30 percent if allowed by the local government in their area.

The areas that will remain under MECQ until end of May are the following: Santiago City in Isabela and Quirino province in Region 2; Ifugao in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); and Zamboanga City in Region 9.

-Areas under GCQ from May 15 to 31-

Those placed under GCQ are the following:

CAR: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Abra

Region 2: Cagayan. Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya;

Region 4-A: Batangas and Quezon

Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa

Religious gatherings for those under GCQ are allowed but limited to 30 percent of a venue’s seating capacity.

-Religious gatherings for MGCQ areas at 50 percent venue capacity-

The rest of the country will be under Modified GCQ (MGCQ). In there areas, religious gatherings are allowed up to 50 percent of a venue’s seating capacity.

Malacanang announced the new quarantine protocols for the country for May 15 to 31 in President Duterte’s Talk to the Nation on Thursday night, May 13.

The Palace also announced the list of activities allowed and not allowed under the “GCQ with heightened restrictions” protocol.

(Eagle News Service)