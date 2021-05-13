NCR Plus areas shift to GCQ with heightened restrictions from May 15 to 31, says Palace

President Duterte to hold accountable LGU officials for any violation of quarantine protocols in their area as new community quarantine classifications are announced

(Eagle News) – The so-called NCR plus areas of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will shift to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) starting May 15 until May 31, Malacanang said Thursday night, May 13.

The announcement was made by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque at the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Talk to the Nation.

The areas that will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) are the following: Santiago City in Isabela and Quirino province in Region 2; Ifugao in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); and Zamboanga City in Region 9.

Only the NCR Plus areas are classified under “GCQ with heightened restrictions.”

The other areas under GCQ are the following

CAR: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Abra

Region 2: Cagayan. Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya;

Region 4-A: Batangas and Quezon

Region 4-B: Puerto Princese

The rest of the country will be under Modified GCQ (MGCQ).

President Duterte also announced that he would not let violations of community quarantine protocols go unpunished.

He said he would hold accountable local government officials down to the barangay level if there would be violations of minimum health protocols in a particular area.

“Batas ito. You have to enforce it,” Duterte said.

He also stressed that no one knows how long this pandemic will last, so it is important to follow health protocols to contain the transmission.

(Eagle News Service)

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates)