Region 3 PNP-IAS legal affairs division chief relieved from post after failing drug test, PNP says

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas on Wednesday, March 3, ordered the immediate relief of the chief of the Legal Affairs Division of the Internal Affairs Service in Region 3.

In a statement, the PNP said Atty. Efren Garcia II, a member of the non-uniformed PNP personnel, was administratively relieved from his post after he failed a drug test during a random drug testing of the IAS in Central Luzon.

The PNP said Garcia’s urine specimen taken on February 24 yielded positive for methamphetamine during the screening and confirmatory drug testing done on February 26.

Garcia will also undergo pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings for alleged grave misconduct, the PNP said.

“Let me reiterate that there is no place in the PNP for any personnel who is into illegal drugs, whether for recreational or habitual use,” Sinas said.