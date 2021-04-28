Rape with homicide complaint sa 11 suspects sa Dacera case, ibinasura ng Makati Prosecutor’s Office

Ni Moira Encina

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) – Inabswelto ng Makati City Prosecutor’s Office sa reklamong rape with homicide ang 11 suspects sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant na si Christine Dacera.

Ayon kay Atty. Honey Rose Delgado, tagapagsalita ng Office of the Prosecutor General, ibinasura ng piskalya ang reklamong kriminal na inihain ng Philippine National Police laban sa mga respondents dahil sa kawalan ng probable cause.

“We received info from Makati City Office of the Prosecutor that a resolution was issued on the Dacera case filed by PNP. (It was) dismissed for lack of probable cause. The NBI complaint is still pending resolution based on the info we gathered from the Office of the City Prosecutor Makati,” ayon kay Delgado.

Kabilang sa mga ipinawalang-sala sina John Pascual Dela Serna III, Rommel Galido, John Paul Halili, Gregorio Angelo Rafael De Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Mark Anthony Rosales, Rey Ingles, Alain Chen, Louie De Lima, Jammyr Cunanan, at Eduard Pangilinan III.

Gayunman, nakabinbin pa rin sa Makati City Prosecutor’s Office ang hiwalay na reklamo na inihain ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) kaugnay sa pagpanaw ni Dacera.

Mga reklamong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, obstruction of justice, perjury, at mga paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law ang isinampa ng NBI laban sa mga suspek.

Batay sa medico-legal report ng PNP crime laboratory na isinumite sa piskalya ng Makati, sinabi na ruptured aortic aneurysm ang nakitang sanhi ng pagkamatay ni Dacera. Ibig sabihin ay walang foul play na nakita sa pagkamatay ni Dacera dahil ito ay kasi ng “death due to natural cause.”

Si Dacera ay natagpuang walang malay sa bathtub ng isang hotel room sa Makati noong bagong taon.

(Eagle News Service)