Rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao Oriental within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these conditions are also being experienced in Parang, Cotabato City, Sultan Mastura, Sultan Kudarat, Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan, Sultan Sumagka and Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao; Lebak, Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat; Pigcawayan, Alamada, Libungan,Midsayap in North Cotabato; in Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga del Sur; and in Zamboanga Sibugay.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.