Rains expected in parts of N. Luzon due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Calayan Island.

PAGASA said these may persist for 30 minutes to an hour.

Light to moderate rains are being experienced over Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island, and Cagayan (Baggao, Buguey, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lallo, Santa Ana and Santa Teresita).

The weather bureau said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides and flashfloods.