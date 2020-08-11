Rains expected in parts of Luzon today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of Luzon today.

In its recent update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the rains were due to the southwest monsoon being enhanced by Tropical Storm “Mekkhala,” formerly “Ferdie,” which is located 480 kilometers northwest of Basco, outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Apart from “Mekkhala,” PAGASA said it was monitoring a tropical depression 2205 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, also outside PAR.

PAGASA said Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have moderate to rough seas.