Rains due to thunderstorms forecast in Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, and Sulu within the next one to two hours.

The weather bureau said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog, Claveria, Medina, Villanueva, portions of CagayandeOroCity, Tagoloan), Bukidnon (Impasug-ong, Libona, Malaybalay, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, San Luis), and Tawi Tawi.

PAGASA said they may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.