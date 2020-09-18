Rainfall warnings raised over Palawan

(Eagle News)–Rainfall warnings have been raised over Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration an orange rainfall warning has been hoisted over the Kalayaan Islands, which means rainfall between 15 millimeters to 30 mm is expected within one hour.

Flooding may be threatening in low-lying areas.

Landslides in mountainous areas are also possible.

PAGASA said a yellow rainfall warning, on the other hand, is hoisted over the southern part of the island.

With the warning in place, rainfall between 7.5 mm and 15 mm is expected within one hour and is likely to continue.

Earlier, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon was affecting both Luzon and Visayas.