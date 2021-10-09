Rainfall warning hoisted over parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — A rainfall warning has been raised over parts of the country due to Tropical Storm “Maring.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said an orange rainfall warning is hoisted over Palawan (Kalayaan Islands), which means floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas are expected and threatening.

Meanwhile, Eastern Samar, Samar, the rest of Palawan and Catanduanes are under a yellow rainfall warning, which means floods are also expected.

Light to moderate with a times heavy rains are affecting portions of Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Northern Samar.

PAGASA said these may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

According to the weather bureau, “Maring” was so far located 660 km east of Virac, Catanduanes and is expected to merge with low pressure area “Nando” in six to 12 hours.

“Nando” is so far located 555 km east of Virac.