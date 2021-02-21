Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Southern Leyte and Eastern Bohol in two to three hours.

PAGASA said a heavy rainfall warning is expected over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Davao Oriental.

This means, PAGASA said, that flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides in mountainous areas are also possible.

Meanwhile, moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Davao de Oro.

Light to at times moderate rains are affecting portions of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Davao City.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said tropical storm “Auring” has decelerated and is expected to make landfall over Dinagat Islands.