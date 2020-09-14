Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Leyte within two to three hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in the southern portion of Eastern Samar.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued 12:00 p.m.,” PAGASA said.

Earlier, the weather bureau said Visayas and Mindanao would have cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers due to a low pressure area off Davao del Sur.