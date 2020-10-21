Rainfall advisory raised over parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Aurora (Baler Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran and Dilasag), Quirino (Nagtipunan), and Dilasag (Dinapigue) due to Tropical Storm “Pepito,” which is now over the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, on the other hand, are affecting Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan, this time due to the trough of “Pepito.”

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued 11 a.m.,” PAGASA said.

All were advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with weather-related hazards.