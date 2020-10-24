Rainfall advisory raised over parts of PHL due to Typhoon “Saudel” trough, tail-end of cold front

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are being experienced in the northern portion of Palawan due to the trough of Typhoon “Saudel.”

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Occidental Mindoro and the rest of Palawan within one to two hours.

In northern Luzon, PAGASA said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Apayao (Calanasan and Luna), and Cagayan (Claveria, Pamplona, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira) due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over Camiguin Island, and Abulug, Ballesteros and Santa Ana in Cagayan.

PAGASA said these may persist for two to three hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.