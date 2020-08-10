Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Pangasinan

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Pangasinan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Agno, Bani, Burgos, Dasol, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Tayug, San Manuel, San Quintin, Umingan, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, San Carlos City, Urbiztondo, Lingayen, Dagupan City, Mabini and Infanta.

PAGASA said this was due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by TD “Ferdie,” which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning.

PAGASA said these may persist for two to three hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” the weather bureau said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides,mudslides, rock slides and flash floods.