Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Pangasinan

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Pangasinan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Sual, Mabini, Infanta and Labrador.

PAGASA said these conditions, caused by the southwest monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon, may persist for one to two hours and may effect nearby areas.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds on the other hand are expected over portions of Dinagat Islands within the next one to two hours.

The above conditions are being experienced in Siargao Island.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.