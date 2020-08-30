Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Pangasinan

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Pangasinan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Bugallon, Lingayen, Binmaley, Umingan, Infanta and Anda due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours and may effect nearby areas.

Light rains, on the other hand, PAGASA said, are being experienced over Alaminos, Dagupan, Calasiao, Mabini and Bolinao.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also advised against possible landslides,mudslides, rockslides and flash floods.

Earlier, PAGASA said “Julian” has intensified into a typhoon but no “high-impact weather” was expected in the country.