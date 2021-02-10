Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Cagayan (Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lallo and Santa Ana).

Light rains, on the other hand, are expected over Apayao (Santa Marcela), Cagayan (Abulug, Aparri, Ballesteros, Camalanuigan, Penablanca and Tuguegarao City), and Isabela (Cabagan, DelfinAlbano, Mallig, Quezon, Roxas, San Pablo and Santo Tomas).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also advised against possible landslides and flashfloods.