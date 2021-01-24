Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over portions of Apayao (Pudtol) and Cagayan (Allacapan, Aparri, Lasam, Pamplona, Peñablanca, Piat, Santo Niño, Sanchez Mira and Solana).

The same conditions are being experienced in Isabela (Cabagan) and Kalinga (Pinukpuk).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours and may affect other nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

It also cautioned residents along mountain slopes against possible landslides and flashfloods.

PAGASA has said cloudy skies and thunderstorms would persist today due to the tail-end of a frontal section affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

Localized thunderstorms are also affecting Aurora Province, PAGASA said.