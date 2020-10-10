Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran) and Isabela (Cauayan City, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cabatuan, Aurora, Benito Soliven, Naguillan).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.