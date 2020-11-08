Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon due to trough of “Tonyo”

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Tonyo.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected over Ilocos Norte (Carasi and Vintar).

These may persist within 30 minutes to an hour.

Light to moderate to occasionally heavy rains are also being experienced over Abra (Tineg), Apayao (Calanasan, Kabugao and Luna), Cagayan (Amulung, Baggao, Gonzaga, Iguig, Pamplona, Peñablanca, Piat, Rizal, Santa Ana, Santo Niño, Santa Praxedes and Tuguegarao City), and Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon and San Pablo).

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are being experienced in Abra (Bangued, Daguioman, Dolores, Lacub, Lagayan, Lagangilang, Lapaz, Langiden, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Penarrubia, Pidigan, San Juan, San Isidro, San Quintin and Tayum), Apayao (Conner and Pudtol), Cagayan (Ballesteros, Claveria, Enrile, Lasam, Lallo, Sanchez Mira, Solana and Tuao), Ilocos Norte(Banna, Dingras, Marcos and Nueva Era), Isabela (Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quezon, Roxas, Santa Maria and Santo Tomas), Kalinga (Balbalan, Lubuagan, Pasil, Pinukpuk, Rizal and Tabuk City), and Mountain Province(Natonin and Paracelis).

PAGASa said these may persist for 1-2 hours

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.