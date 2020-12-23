Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

Easterlies affecting Visayas, other areas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Aurora (Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, and Casiguran), Quirino (Nagtipunan) and Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

According to PAGASA, the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over these areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.